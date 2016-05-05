BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Orient Paper Inc
* Announces unaudited preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 preliminary revenue $27.9 million
* Expect pricing environment for most products to continue to be sensitive to currency fluctuations
* Q1 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Siddharth Cavale)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources