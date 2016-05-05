May 5 Agree Realty Corp

* Agree realty announces upsizing and pricing of common stock offering

* Says upsized and priced an underwritten public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock

* Says intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility

* Says expected gross proceeds of approximately $99.4 million