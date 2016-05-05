BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 DineEquity Inc
* DineEquity Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.58
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 total revenue $163.5 million versus $175.8 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $166.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applebee's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales decreased 3.7 pct for Q1 of 2016 compared to Q1 of 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.27, revenue view $658.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly Applebee's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales decreased 3.7 pct for Q1 of 2016 compared to Q1 of 2015
* IHOP's domestic system-wide same restaurant sales increased 1.5 pct for Q1 of 2016
* DineEquity reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources