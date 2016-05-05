May 5 DineEquity Inc

* DineEquity Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.58

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.37

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 total revenue $163.5 million versus $175.8 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $166.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applebee's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales decreased 3.7 pct for Q1 of 2016 compared to Q1 of 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.27, revenue view $658.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IHOP's domestic system-wide same restaurant sales increased 1.5 pct for Q1 of 2016

* DineEquity reiterates its financial performance guidance for fiscal 2016