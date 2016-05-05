BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Lincoln Educational Services Corp
* Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.26 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $70.6 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* In quarter, closure of Fern Park, Florida campus;on plan to fully close Hartford, Connecticut campus by end of year
* Company reaffirms guidance provided on March 2 , 2016
* Two closures during quarter will reduce annual losses by approximately $6 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources