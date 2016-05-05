May 5 Baldwin & Lyons Inc

* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the first quarter of 2016

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Net premium earned for Q1 of 2016 was $66.9 million, slightly higher than last year's Q1 total

* Premiums written by co's insurance units for current quarter were $96.2 million, slightly lower than $97.0 million written during Q1 of 2015