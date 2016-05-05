BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Baldwin & Lyons Inc
* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.55
* Q1 earnings per share $0.94
* Net premium earned for Q1 of 2016 was $66.9 million, slightly higher than last year's Q1 total
* Premiums written by co's insurance units for current quarter were $96.2 million, slightly lower than $97.0 million written during Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources