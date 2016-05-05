BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 3D Systems Corp
* 3D Systems reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $152.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "CEO Joshi focused on developing strategic plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources