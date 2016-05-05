May 5 Fibrocell Science Inc :

* Fibrocell reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Company believes that its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into q4 of 2016

* Additional capital will be needed by company to fund operations beyond q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)