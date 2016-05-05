BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Regenxbio Inc
* Regenxbio reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational highlights
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $400,000 versus $600,000
* Q1 revenue view $2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect full year cash burn between $60 million and $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources