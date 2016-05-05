BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Treehouse Foods Inc
* Treehouse Foods Inc reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.06
* Q1 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.27 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources