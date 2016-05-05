BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake energy corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial and operational results
* Q1 revenue fell 39 percent
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.10 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $1.44
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 q1 production averaged approximately 672,400 boe per day, an increase of 1% year over year
* Sees 2016 liquids production 55 - 59 mmbbls
* As of march 31, 2016 , Chesapeake's debt principal balance was approximately $9.4 billion
* Substantially all of company's announced asset divestitures are expected to close by end of q3
* Since January 1, 2016 , company retired its 3.25% senior notes due march 15, 2016
* Sees 2016 oil production 34 - 36 mmbbls
* Signed agreement to sell approximately 42,000 net acres prospective for stack play in Oklahoma for approximately $470 million
* Under new amendment, Chesapeake agreed to pledge additional assets as collateral
* As part of amendment, next scheduled borrowing base redetermination review has been postponed until June 2017
* Qtrly total revenues $1,953 million versus $3,218 million last year
* As a result of company's cost reductions, Chesapeake has lowered its full-year 2016 guidance for production expenses
* Average daily production for 2016 q1 also consisted of 3.036 billion cubic feet of natural gas ,70,700 bbls of natural gas liquids
* Chesapeake has lowered its full-year 2016 guidance for production expenses
* Q1 revenue view $2.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Since January 1, 2016 , we have reduced debt that matures or can be put to us in 2017 by approximately $282 million"
* Recognized improvements in production expense, total gathering, processing, transportation expenses and revised 2016 guidance accordingly
* Reiterates target of $1.2 to $1.7 billion total gross proceeds from asset divestitures by year-end
* "Improved 2016 Q1 cost performance leads to lower full-year 2016 production expense and GP&T expense guidance"
* Total capital investments were approximately $365 million during 2016 q1, compared to approximately $1.5 billion in 2015 q1
* In April, Chesapeake amended its $4.0 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2019 to reaffirm its borrowing base
* Sees 2016 NGL production 21 - 23 mmbbls
* Average daily production for 2016 q1 consisted of about 95,700 barrels (bbls) of oil
* "Anticipate subsequent divestitures during second and third quarters"
* Recently amended revolving credit facility deal gives sufficient liquidity to pursue more reductions of near-term maturities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources