BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Brinks Co :
* Brink's appoints George Stoeckert interim CEO, Michael Herling chairman of the board; provides update on CEO search process
* Initiated a search process to identify and evaluate both internal and external candidates for ceo role
* "governance committee is nearing end of process and board expects to name a permanent ceo in near future"
* Appointed michael j. Herling as non-executive chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources