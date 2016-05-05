May 5 Brinks Co :

* Brink's appoints George Stoeckert interim CEO, Michael Herling chairman of the board; provides update on CEO search process

* Initiated a search process to identify and evaluate both internal and external candidates for ceo role

* "governance committee is nearing end of process and board expects to name a permanent ceo in near future"

* Appointed michael j. Herling as non-executive chairman of board