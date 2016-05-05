BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Zhaopin
* Announces Receipt Of Preliminary Non-Binding proposal
* Offer of us$17.75 in cash per american depositary share, or us$8.875 per ordinary share
* Company expects that board will adopt various procedures and protocols designed to evaluate proposal
* Zhaopin ltd says proposing buyer group intends to fund consideration payable in transaction with a combination of equity and/or debt capital
* Letter proposing to acquire all shares in zhaopin not owned by proposing buyer group for $17.75 in cash per american depositary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources