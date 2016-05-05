BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 5 Rbc Global Asset Management Inc
* RBC global asset management inc. Announces april sales results for RBC funds and ph&n funds
* Says Long-Term funds had net sales of $855 million and money market funds had net redemptions of $260 million
* RBC global asset management inc says april mutual fund net sales of $595 million
* RBC global asset management inc says assets under management increased by 0.3 per cent in april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Sibanye Gold Ltd said it might tap shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources