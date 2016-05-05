Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 bebe stores inc :
* bebe stores inc Announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales fell 13.7 percent to $79.9 million
* Q3 same store sales fell 8.1 percent
* As of end of quarter, we have eliminated 86 corporate positions
* Company expects Q4 net loss per share to be in range of $0.08 to $0.12
* Anticipated annual savings of approximately $9.0 million from reduced positions
* For Q4 of fiscal 2016, company expects comparable store sales to decrease in mid to high single digit range
* Sees Q4 2016 loss per share $0.08 to $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.