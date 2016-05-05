May 5 Re/Max Holdings Inc
* Re/max holdings reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $42.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $43 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Sees q2 2016 revenue down 3.5 to 4.5 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy capital expenditures estimated to be between $3.5
to $4.0 million
* Sees fy revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.0% to 4.0%
compared to 2015
* Sees q2 revenue is estimated to decrease by 3.5% to 4.5%
from q2 2015
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
