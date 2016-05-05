May 5 Ubiquiti Networks Inc
* Ubiquiti networks reports third quarter fiscal 2016
financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.63
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 revenue $167.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.3
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 revenues between $170 million and $180 million
* Sees q4 non-gaap diluted eps of $0.61 - $0.67
* Sees q4 gaap diluted eps of $0.60 - $0.66
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $167.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)