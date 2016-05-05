May 5 Diodes Inc :
* Diodes Incorporated reports first quarter 2016 financial
results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue was $222.7 million, which included first
full quarter of Pericom acquisition, increasing 8.0 percent from
$206.2 million in q1
* "for Q2 of 2016, we expect to grow revenue to a range
between $230 million and $240 million, or up 3.3 to 7.7 percent
sequentially"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $235.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
