May 5 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd
* Third point re reports first quarter 2016 earnings results
* Q1 loss per share $0.49
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
* Third point reinsurance ltd says during q1 generated
premiums written of $197.2 million , a decrease of 7.6% compared
to prior year's q1
* Third point reinsurance ltd says on may 4, 2016 , board
authorized new common share repurchase program for up to
aggregate of $100.0 million
