May 5 Bankrate Inc
* Bankrate, Inc. agrees to acquire Nextadvisor business
* Consideration also includes a potential earnout payment of
up to $137.9 million payable in cash or bankrate stock
* Asset purchase includes upfront consideration of
approximately $76.3 million in cash
