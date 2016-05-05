Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Marin Software Inc
* Marin software announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $27.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 revenues, net $ 25.0 - $ 25.6 million
* Sees q2 non-gaap net income loss per share $ 0.08 - $0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $26.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.