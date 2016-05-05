May 5 Fluor Corp

* Fluor reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share $0.85 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated ending backlog of $46 billion includes stork's backlog of $1.5 billion

* New awards for quarter were $4.7 billion

* Reducing 2016 guidance range, originally issued in october, of $3.50 to $4.00 per diluted share to $3.25 to $3.65 per diluted share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S