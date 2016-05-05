May 5 SPX Corp

* Spx reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $389.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $358.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted gaap earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* 2016 core earnings per share is expected to be in a range of $0.95 to $1.25

* Spx is reaffirming its 2016 guidance of core revenue of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $1.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)