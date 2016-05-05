Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 (Reuters) -
* BBSI Updates Status Of Filing 2015 10 K and first quarter 2016 10-Q
* Expects filing of form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2015 with SEC to be delayed past NASDAQ-imposed deadline of May 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.