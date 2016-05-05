Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Pennymac Financial Services Inc
* Pennymac Financial Services, Inc. reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $143.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net assets under management were approximately $1.6 billion, down 6 percent from December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.