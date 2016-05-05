May 5 Aemetis Inc
* Aemetis signs agreement to acquire Edeniq and its proven
cellulosic ethanol technology
* Aemetis will acquire all of Edeniq's outstanding shares in
a stock plus cash merger transaction
* Says Upon Completion Of Transaction, Edeniq Will Operate
As A Wholly Owned subsidiary of aemetis
* Cash portion of deal to be paid over next 5 years
* Expects to issue one-two million shares, cash of up to $20
million in exchange for all of issued and outstanding shares of
edeniq
