Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Bonavista Energy Corp
* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.27
* Bonavista Energy Corp qtrly total oil equivalent production 73,180 boe/day, down 14 percent
* 2016 capital budget remains unchanged at $140 to $145 million
* Bonavista Energy Corp sees average production for 2016 of between 66,000 and 69,000 boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.