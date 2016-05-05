Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Global Indemnity Plc
* Global Indemnity Plc reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.69
* Qtrly net premiums written $ 116.9 million versus $126.1 million
* Qtrly total revenues $124.8 million versus $133.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.