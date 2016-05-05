May 5 Eog Resources Inc

* EOG resources announces first quarter 2016 results and successful enhanced oil recovery project

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.83

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.86

* EOG resources inc q1 net operating revenue $1,354.3 million versus $2,318.5 million

* EOG resources inc says in q1 lower commodity prices more than offset significant well productivity improvements and cost reductions

* For period april 12 through april 30, 2016 , had crude oil financial price swap contracts in place for 90,000 bopd at weighted average price of $42.30/barrel

* During q1 of 2016, lease and well expenses decreased 29 percent

At march 31,2016, EOG's total debt outstanding was $7.0 billion