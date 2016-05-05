Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 North American Palladium Ltd
* North American Palladium announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.23
* Q1 revenue fell 49 percent to c$32.5 million
* Qtrly produced 40,216 ounces of payable palladium compared to 45,129 ounces of palladium in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.