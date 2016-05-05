Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Cvent Inc
* Cvent announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $52.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's previously issued financial guidance for full year 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Due to announcement made on April 18, 2016 regarding co's agreement with Vista, co will not provide outlook for its q2 2016 financial results
* Given announcement made on april 18 regarding entry into agreement, plan of merger with Vista, co will not provide outlook for q2
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.