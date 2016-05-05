Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Minerals Technologies Inc
* Minerals technologies reports first quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, excluding special items
* Q1 earnings per share $1.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly worldwide net sales in q1 decreased 10 percent to $410.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $418.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.