* Summit midstream partners, LP reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Revolving credit facility increased to $1.25 billion, providing $529.0 million of available borrowing capacity at march 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per limited partner unit of $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $92.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Smlp expects to report an average full year distribution coverage ratio of 1.10x to 1.20x

* Smlp reaffirms 2016 adjusted ebitda financial guidance of $260.0 million to $290.0 million

* Qtrly total revenues $90.6 million versus $86.1 million

* Natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,523 million cubic feet per day in q1 of 2016 compared to 1,605 mmcf/d