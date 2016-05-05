Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Great Plains Energy Inc :
* Great Plains Energy reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.80
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirming its 2016 earnings guidance range of $1.65 to $1.80 per share.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Overall retail MWH sales were down 5.3 percent in q1 2016, compared to 2015 period with decrease driven by weather
* Unfavorable weather impact in q1 2016, when compared to normal, was approximately $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.