Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Ciner Resources Lp :
* Ciner Resources Lp announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 sales $114.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly distribution declared per unit of $0.564 increased by 4.8% over prior-year q1; and 1.2% over q4 2015
* Fy outlook of total volume sold, domestic volume sold, international pricing, maintenance, expansion capex remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.