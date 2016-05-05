May 5 Clarke Inc :

* Clarke Inc Reports 2016 first quarter results and declares quarterly dividend

* Clarke Inc says in Q1, company's book value per share decreased by $0.49 or 4.0%

* Clarke Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share

* Net loss of company for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $4.6 million compared with net income of $3.6 million for same period in 2015