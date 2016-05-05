May 5 Atlantic Power Corp :

* Atlantic Power Corp releases first quarter 2016 results

* Atlantic Power Corp qtrly project income of $28.7 million versus. $21.5 million in q1 2015

* Reduced 2016 guidance for adjusted cash flows from operating activities to a range of $95 to $115 million from $110 to $130 million

* Now expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $14 million in 2016 versus its previous expectation of $16 to $19 million

* Atlantic Power Corp says for 2016 no change to project adjusted EBITDA guidance of $200 to $220 million

* Qtrly net loss attributable to atlantic power corporation $0.12

* Company expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $46 million