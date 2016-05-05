May 5 Estee Lauder Companies Inc :
* The Estée Lauder Companies to issue $600 million of senior
notes
* Offering and pricing of $450 million aggregate principal
amount of its 1.700% senior notes due 2021
* Offering of 2045 notes is a reopening of 4.375% senior
notes due 2045 issued on June 4, 2015
* Offering and pricing of 150 million aggregate principal
amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2045
* Following closing of offering, there will be $450 million
of 2045 notes outstanding
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)