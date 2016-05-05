UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 5 CST Brands :
* CST Brands enters into definitive agreement with 7-Eleven to sell California and Wyoming stores
* Purchase price for transaction is $408 million
* Transaction includes 76 stores in California and 3 stores in Wyoming
* Is in process of conducting a full exploration of strategic alternatives for CST to further enhance stockholder value
* Cash deal is expected to close mid-summer 2016
Raymond James advised CST brands, inc. In transaction
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.