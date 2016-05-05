May 5 Delek Logistics Partners Lp

* Delek Logistics Partners, LP reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Additional borrowing capacity as of March 31 under $700.0 million credit facility was approximately $337.1 million

* Pipelines and transportation segment's q1 2016 contribution margin of $20.3 million improved from $19.4 million in q1 2015

* Declared quarterly distribution of $0.61 per limited partner unit

* As of March 31, 2016, Delek Logistics had cash of $0.2 million and total debt of $357.9 million