Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
May 5 Delek Logistics Partners Lp
* Delek Logistics Partners, LP reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $104.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Additional borrowing capacity as of March 31 under $700.0 million credit facility was approximately $337.1 million
* Pipelines and transportation segment's q1 2016 contribution margin of $20.3 million improved from $19.4 million in q1 2015
* Declared quarterly distribution of $0.61 per limited partner unit
* As of March 31, 2016, Delek Logistics had cash of $0.2 million and total debt of $357.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.