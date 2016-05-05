Amid Beijing's "Silk Road" splurge, Chinese firms eye Pakistan
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
May 5 United Parcel Service Inc :
* UPS board announces quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program
* Board of directors also reauthorized company's existing share repurchase program in amount of $8 billion
* New share repurchase authorization has no expiration date and replaces one approved in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western investors put off by insecurity, blackouts, red tape
* PFB Corporation announces intent to acquire property in Alberta
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio