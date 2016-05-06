BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 5 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte SAB De CV
* Reports a 5.3% increase in april 2016 passenger traffic
* Domestic traffic increased in ten airports in April
* Domestic traffic increased 7.0%, and international traffic decreased 5.2% in april
* Terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 5.3% in April 2016
* Terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 5.3% in April 2016
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31