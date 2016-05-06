May 5 Consolidated Edison Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.85 to $4.05

* Remains on plan to achieve its forecast for adjusted earnings for 2016

For year 2016, company confirms its previous forecast of adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 to $4.05 per share