BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 5 Consolidated Edison Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $1.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $3.85 to $4.05
* Remains on plan to achieve its forecast for adjusted earnings for 2016
* For year 2016, company confirms its previous forecast of adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 to $4.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: