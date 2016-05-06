May 5 Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd

* Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.17

* Production increased 25% to average 167.1 mmcfe/d (27,854 boe/d) for Q1 of 2016 as compared to same period in 2015

* Capital expenditures are targeted to be $58 million during first half of 2016 and $120 million for full year