BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 5 AutoCanada Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.31
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.27
* Same store revenue decreased by 3.1% in q1 of 2016, compared to same quarter in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: