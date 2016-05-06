May 5 Bnk Petroleum Inc :

* BNK Petroleum inc. announces 1st quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 35 percent to $2.1 million

* Average production for Q1 of 2016 was 1,352 BOEPD, an increase of 8% compared to 2015 production of 1,249 BOEPD

* Continues to evaluate alternatives for Spain operations including efforts to partner with another co or reducing or ceasing operations

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.01

* "with recently announced shutdown of Poland , we expect our european costs to be substantially reduced from prior years"

