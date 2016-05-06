BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 5 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update
* There is no damage to any of Suncor assets or operations in fort McMurray region
* Suncor has, in a planned and controlled fashion, safely shut down operations at its base plant, Mackay river and Firebag
* "Actions taken are expected to enable a safe and prompt return to full production. Planning for restart is well advanced"
* Safe transport of Fort McMurray residents out of region continues
* Syncrude continues to operate at reduced rates reflecting limited labour availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: