BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Vermilion Energy Inc :
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2016
* Quarterly FFO per share C$0.83
* Says achieved average production of 65,389 boe/d during Q1 of 2016, an increase of 7%
* Says Joe Killi and Kevin Reinhart are not standing for re-election as directors at May 6, 2016 annual general meeting
* Says decrease in FFO was attributable to lower commodity prices and an inventory build in Australia
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: