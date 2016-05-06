May 6 Cst Brands Inc

* Cst brands, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items

* Expects to open 55 to 60 new to industry stores in 2016.

* Qtrly same store merchandise and services up 2.2% in u.s. And up 5.6% in canada, (excluding foreign currency impact).

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Sees q2 gallons per store per day in u.s. 5,100 to 5,300