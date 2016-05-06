BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Cst Brands Inc
* Cst brands, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items
* Expects to open 55 to 60 new to industry stores in 2016.
* Qtrly same store merchandise and services up 2.2% in u.s. And up 5.6% in canada, (excluding foreign currency impact).
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Sees q2 gallons per store per day in u.s. 5,100 to 5,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage: