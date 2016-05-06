BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
May 6 Enerplus Corp
* Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.84
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.20
* Production averaged 97,860 boe per day during quarter, total production was down 8 pct from previous quarter
* Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast
* 2016 capital spending and production guidance remain unchanged
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31