BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
May 6 Tolmar Pharmaceuticals
Tolmar pharmaceuticals announces that fda approval has been received for eligard (leuprolide acetate for injectable suspension) storage at room temperature for up to 8 weeks
LOS ANGELES, April 7 Yum Brands Inc investors said they have withdrawn a shareholder proposal requesting that the company phase out harmful antibiotic use in its meat supply, after Yum's KFC restaurant chain made public a plan to ban the use of human antibiotics in the chicken it buys.